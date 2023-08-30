DFL signs MoU with Maharashtra government to develop Indian football

The DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with government of Maharashtra to develop football in the western state.

Focus on advancing football expertise

Improve professional structures in Maharashtra

Underlines Bundesliga’s commitment towards growing football

WHAT HAPPENED? A delegation representing Bundesliga shared the stage with top dignitaries of the Maharashtra government including Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis & Ajit Pawar on 28 August to sign the MoU. Commissioner of Sports and Youth Services Suhas Diwase signed the formal document during the prestigious Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Awards ceremony in Pune.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The MoU lays out three core elements to support the advancement of football within the state of Maharashtra: improving the technical and sporting expertise at all levels within clubs, associations, colleges and schools; strengthening football structures across the Indian subcontinent; and specifically supporting the progression of football within the Maharashtra district.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Peer Naubert, Bundesliga International Chief Marketing Officer, said: “We know the shared love that Indian and German sports fans have from a young age; passionate fan culture that is passed from generation to generation. We have seen that passion specifically for German football: the Bundesliga is the fastest growing league across the Indian subcontinent and our live audience numbers have doubled in the past two seasons, highlighting the commitment fans have for their favourite clubs.

Article continues below

Commissioner of Sports and Youth Services Dr. Suhas Diwase said: “The signing of this MoU not only marks the official beginning of our partnership but also serves as a testament of our commitment to growth of sports and athlete welfare. We are confident that our combined efforts will lead to a prosperous future and an effective value exchange mechanism for the athletes of our sporting communities.”

IN ONE PHOTO:

Borussia Dortmund

WHAT NEXT? Bundesliga will now work to boost the role of sport at all levels across the state, as well as nurturing burgeoning talent to help young people achieve their potential at national and international level.