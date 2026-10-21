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Paris Saint-Germain v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport
Ahmed Abdelhamid
Translated by

Devastating news: Saint-Germain announces details of Kvaratskhelia's injury

Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona
Paris Saint-Germain
Barcelona
Champions League
K. Kvaratskhelia
O. Dembele
France
Spain
Georgia

A tactical disaster for coach Luis Enrique

Paris Saint-Germain have been dealt a painful blow, losing Georgia's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to a serious injury he picked up during the Champions League clash with Barcelona.

Medical examinations revealed a tear of the anterior cruciate ligament in the winger's right knee, according to an official statement from the French club.


PSG confirmedvia its official website that Kvaratskhelia will go under the knife in the coming days, after the injury he sustained during the 4-2 win over Barcelona.

It's a heavy loss. The French side will be without one of their most dangerous attacking threats for the foreseeable future, with the full extent of his absence unclear until he has surgery and begins rehabilitation.

Kvaratskhelia limped out of the Barcelona game in the second half, before medical examinations laid bare the severity of his condition and the need for surgery.

The bad news didn't stop there. PSG also confirmed that Ousmane Dembélé will continue treatment over the coming weeks for a left thigh muscle injury.

Brazilian defender Marquinhos faces a similar spell on the sidelines, nursing a right thigh muscle injury picked up in the same match.

Three significant injuries from a single 4-2 win over Barcelona. That's the bitter reality facing Luis Enrique and his coaching staff, who now wait on their players' fitness ahead of a packed run of fixtures.

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