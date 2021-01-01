Destiny Chukunyere: Who is Eurovision finalist and daughter of Nigeria international?

The 18-year-old is close to winning the prestigious European song contest with the final set for Saturday in Rotterdam

Destiny Chukunyere is a step away from winning the 65th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday.

She will fly the Maltese flag at Rotterdam Ahoy when she battles other participants from 25 European countries for the top prize.

She might be relatively strange in Africa but Goal summarises everything you need to know about Destiny ahead of her quest for glory.

Who is Destiny Chukunyere?

Destiny is the daughter of former Nigeria striker Ndubisi Chukunyere who played just one game for the Super Eagles during a friendly match against Egypt in 2002.

The 18-year-old music talent was born in Birkirkara and she holds the nationality of her mother, Maltese.

Destiny’s recent exploits in Eurovision have seen Malta Primer Minister Robert Abela and the leader of the country's main opposition Bernard Grech unite to cheer her on to victory.

How did Destiny’s music career start off?

The 18-year-old's music career has grown from strength to strength since she won the 2015 Junior Eurovision Song Contest at the age of 13.

Four years ago, she contested in the 11th series of the Britain's Got Talent but unfortunately, did not make it into the final after her sixth-place finish in the second semi-final.

Destiny got over the disappointment by participating in the Maltese version of X-Factor in 2019 which she won and automatically qualified her for the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 in Rotterdam.

The Rotterdam competition was hit by the coronavirus pandemic last year which led to the cancellation but she is back in the Dutch city again as Malta’s representative for the 2021 edition.

Before her debut appearance on the Eurovision stage, Destiny was a backup singer for Maltese star Michaela Pace in the 2019 European contest held in Tel Aviv.

What is Destiny’s genre of music?

She is versatile in Pop, R&B and Soul music. Some of her released songs includes ‘Je me casse' - the song she is using in Rotterdam that talks about the empowerment of women and society’s pressure on women.

Other songs are 'Not my soul' - the winning song in the 2015 song competition in Bulgaria. 'All of my love' - the song she intended to use at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest.

Who is Ndubisi Chukunyere?

Destiny's father, Ndubisi was born in Lagos and he started his football career at Stationery Stores before a switch to Kano Pillars in the 1990s.

He eventually moved to Malta in 1997 where he spent his entire club career playing for clubs in the Maltese Premier League for over a decade.

The 41-year-old is currently a member of staff at Maltese top-flight club Hibernians, a club where he made over 200 appearances and scored over 50 goals.