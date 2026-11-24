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Former Barcelona player Sergiño Dest is preparing to face Real Madrid again in the Champions League, this time in the shirt of Dutch side PSV, after admitting that his memories against Los Blancos are not positive.

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Dest spent 2020 to 2024 at Barcelona. Now he faces Real Madrid once again, this time in the shirt of his current club, PSV.

The United States international full-back admitted his previous meetings with Real Madrid haven't left him with good memories.

The Netherlands-born defender said: "My memories of the games against Real Madrid are not very positive. I didn't play at the Santiago Bernabeu because of the renovation works. Games against Real Madrid are difficult, and I already have experience of that. When you play against them, you have to give everything you have."

Dest, in comments reported by Fox Deportes, also opened up about his relationship with his old Barcelona team-mates: "I don't have much contact with my team-mates at Barcelona, but I sometimes talk to Frenkie de Jong. I played for Barcelona, and you always want to beat Real Madrid."

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He's still waiting for his first win over Real Madrid, and he knows the size of the task: "Beating Real Madrid will be very difficult, but there is a first time for everything, and tomorrow will be the first time for us, even though it won't be easy."

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Turning to PSV's chances of beating Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu, he added: "Real Madrid are a great club, but let's see what happens. We can't know in advance what will happen. We played well against Liverpool and Napoli, and those two games weren't easy either."

He signed off with: "We'll see how things turn out. The game is open to every possibility. We have to focus on our objectives and make things difficult for Real Madrid."

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A flying start for Real Madrid

Real Madrid go into the fifth round of the league phase with a perfect record. Four wins have brought them 12 points, leaving them second behind Paris Saint-Germain on goal difference.

They've scored 13 and conceded seven. PSV, by contrast, have just four points and sit 24th, with three goals scored and four conceded.

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The Dutch side opened their campaign with a draw against Shakhtar Donetsk, lost to Leipzig, beat Porto, then slipped up again with a defeat to Club Brugge in the fourth round.

At home, though, PSV are flying. A 4-1 win over NEC kept them top of the Eredivisie with 29 points from 13 rounds: nine wins, two draws and two defeats.

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Real Madrid, meanwhile, are chasing a 10th straight win in all competitions after their latest victory, 2-1 over Celta Vigo. They sit second in La Liga with 33 points from 13 matches.

Los Blancos have won every home game this season. Kylian Mbappe, for his part, has scored in each of the last four European rounds.