Dessers scores as Genk secure victory over Club Brugge

The Nigeria international bagged his seventh goal of the season for John van den Brom’s men at Jan Breydel Stadion

Cyriel Dessers was on the scoresheet as Genk secured a 2-1 victory over Club Brugge in Sunday’s Belgian First Division A of the Championship playoff game.

The 26-year-old was afforded his sixth league start and seized the opportunity to find the back of the net in the encounter.

His compatriot Paul Onuachu, who has been in terrific form for the club this season, was an unused substitute in the outing.

Genk started the game on the back foot with Club Brugge dictating the pace and could have opened the scoring in the 34th minute when they were awarded a penalty but Hans Vanaken missed his strike from the spot.

The newly crowned champions paid for their miss as the Blue and White gradually build into the game and broke the deadlock moments after the hour mark through Bastien Toma.

Club Brugge then levelled proceedings in the 80th minute when Ruud Vormer fired his effort past goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt after he was set up by Tahith Chong.

With five minutes before time, Dessers scored the match-winning goal, converting from the penalty spot after he was brought down in the area.

The Super Eagles centre-forward featured for the duration of the game in his 28thh league appearance of the season.

For Club Brugge, Senegal’s Youssouph Badji was on parade for 66 minutes before he was replaced by Tahith Chong while his teammate and Ivory Coast’s Odilon Kossounou featured for the entirety of the game.

With the victory, Genk finished the Championship group with 44 points to seal a place in the Champions League next season.

Dessers had previously lamented his limited game time as he is below his compatriot Onuachu in the pecking order, revealing he could leave Genk at the end of the season.

The attacker has now featured in 34 games this season, including 28 in the Belgian top-flight, bagging seven goals and three assists.

He teamed up with John van den Brom’s men last summer from Heracles Almelo, where he delivered eye-catching performances.

The attacker will hope to improve on his debut season with Genk when the 2021-22 campaign gets underway.