Dessers reacts after scoring on Genk debut against Zulte Waregem

The Nigerian forward delivered an impressive performance in his first competitive game for the Luminus Arena outfit

Cyriel Dessers has expressed his delight after scoring on his debut for to help his new club open the 2020-21 Belgian First Division A campaign with a victory.

The 25-year-old Nigerian striker combined well with his compatriot Paul Onuachu to inspire Genk to a 2-1 win over Zulte Waregem on Sunday.

He was afforded a starting role in the encounter after his eye-catching performances for the Blue-White during their pre-season games and made a key impact.

Dessers scored the match-winning goal with a well-taken effort from the penalty spot after Onuachu had cancelled out Olivier Deschacht’s opener.

The forward has taken to social media to share his feelings on his first competitive match for Genk while also revealing his delight to help his new club kick off the season with a victory.

“First win and official goal for Genk and a nice comeback from the team,” Dessers tweeted.

De 0 is weg 😬 first win & official goal for @KRCGenkofficial, and a nice comeback from the team 💙 pic.twitter.com/WKiwujAOqo — Cyriel Dessers (@CyrielDessers) August 9, 2020

Dessers, who started his career with the OH Leuven youth setup, joined the Luminus Arena outfit in June following his sparkling performances for Heracles Almelo.

The forward made a significant impact during his one-year stay with the Dutch club, scoring 18 goals and providing six assists across all competitions.

Dessers’ 15 strikes in the Eredivisie earned him the league’s top scorer award along with Steven Berghuis.

The centre-forward has also previously starred for Lokeren, NAC Breda and FC Utrecht, where he spent two years and played 40 league games before teaming up with Heracles Almelo in 2019.

His club performances recently caught the attention of national team coach Gernot Rohr, who handed him his first call-up for their qualifying game against Sierra Leone which was scheduled for March 2020.

The striker’s Super Eagles debut has, however, been delayed after the outbreak of coronavirus forced the game to be postponed indefinitely.

Dessers will hope to build on his impressive debut showing when Genk take on his former club OH Leuven in their next league game on August 15.