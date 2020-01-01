Dessers: It would be 'incredibly amazing' to play for Super Eagles

The Red-hot Heraclieden centre-forward is hoping to achieve one of his life goals of playing for the three-time African champions

Heracles striker Cyriel Dessers has stated it would be "incredibly amazing" to play for and hopes his form will earn him a call-up.

The 25-year-old, born to a Belgian father and Nigerian mother, is eligible to play for the Super Eagles, given he is yet to feature for the Dutch senior team.

Dessers has been in fine form for the Heraclieden this season and currently leads the goalscorers chart in the Eredivisie with 14 strikes.

The forward, who confirmed there has been contact with the Nigeria football authority, is hoping to fulfil one of his targets of featuring for the West African giants.

"There's been communication but I've got to keep playing as well as I can for Heracles, and hopefully that will happen soon," he told BBC Sport .

"I know it's a strong ambition of mine, but sometimes you need to stay focused and not get distracted as a professional footballer.

"Everyone in the family is hoping - and to be involved with Nigeria would be incredibly amazing for my career, but I've got to keep proving myself first.

"To get a chance to stand at the door is a step forward. You start every day hoping for success at club level. If you keep working hard, hopefully, you make some life goals come true."

The Super Eagles will square off with Sierra Leone in a 2021 qualifier in March.

Gernot Rohr’s men are leading Group L with six points after victory against the Republic of Benin and Lesotho.