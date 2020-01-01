Dessers hopes to improve on his performances for Genk to get Super Eagles recall

The 25-year-old has reacted to his omission from the Super Eagles squad to take on the Leone Stars in an Afcon qualifying game

Cyriel Dessers hopes to be at his best for in order to get a recall to the national team after he was left out of the Super Eagles squad against Sierra Leone.

The centre-forward was handed his Super Eagles debut against in October in a friendly after his eye-catching performances for Heracles Almelo.

Dessers bagged 25 league goals to emerge as the 2019–20 Eredivisie joint top scorer before teaming up with Genk in the summer.

The centre-forward has, however, been omitted from the Super Eagles squad for the upcoming qualifying game against the Leone Stars scheduled for November 13 and 17.

The Belgian-born player has expressed his disappointment for his failure to make the 24-man squad but has taken positives from the situation.

“On not getting a call up for the National team for games against Sierra Leone, personally I was not happy after knowing I did not make the cut,” Dessers told AOI.

“But then again, it shows I have to play more at club level and hopefully tries to always be at my best week in week out.”

On Saturday, the forward bagged his third goal in eight Belgian First Division A games to help his side secure victory over KAS Eupen.

Paul Onuachu, who has been drafted in for Nigerian’s game against Sierra Leone as Moses Simon’s replacement, set up Dessers for his strike.

“It was nice to be on the score sheet again this weekend,” the 25-year-old continued.

“I felt it’s been a long time coming for me and I hope to build on this goal in my subsequent matches."

Dessers will hope to add to his tally when Genk take on Sint-Truiden in their next league game on Saturday to boost the chances of a recall to the Super Eagles.

Nigeria currently lead Group L with six points after victories against the Republic of Benin and Lesotho.