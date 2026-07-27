Mohamed Salah and Riyad Mahrez have written their names into Premier League history once more. Both Arab stars feature on a landmark list of the players to have created the most big chances since the 2009-2010 season, even after leaving English football behind.

Statistics site WhoScored published the ranking of players with the most "Big Chances Created" in the Premier League since 2009-2010, and there was a strong Arab presence, with Salah and Mahrez sitting among the finest playmakers in the competition's history.

Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne topped the list with 198 big chances created. Egypt's Mohamed Salah took second on 146, ahead of Portugal's Bruno Fernandes in third with 140.

Algeria's Riyad Mahrez made his mark too. He came sixth with 102 big chances, edging out some of the Premier League's biggest names, among them South Korea's Son Heung-min, Denmark's Christian Eriksen and England's Raheem Sterling.

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The numbers spell out just how deep an imprint the pair left on English football. They did far more than score goals. Both carved open defences with decisive passes, making them two of the most productive attacking players of the past decade.

Their English chapters may be over, with Salah edging towards Turkey's Besiktas and Mahrez having joined Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia before moving on again, but the tallies they racked up secure their place among the greatest creators the competition has seen, alongside legends like De Bruyne, David Silva and Trent Alexander-Arnold.