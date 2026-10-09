Nigeria's George Ilenikhena is fit and ready to face Al-Hilal in the round-8 classico of the Roshn League. His return has sparked suggestions that Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri may not start.

Al-Ittihad sit second with 17 points, a single point behind leaders Al-Hilal. That gap makes the encounter all the harder for both sides.

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Young German coach Jens Wissing has leaned on En-Nesyri and Ilenikhena together up front in recent weeks, trusting the pair to press the opposition's defensive line.

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En-Nesyri has rediscovered his touch in front of goal, too. He has scored 4 goals and laid on an assist in 9 appearances across all competitions.

The Moroccan could also lead the line alone. Wissing may be wary of starting George Ilenikhena from the off, choosing instead to hand him minutes off the bench.

En-Nesyri has become indispensable to this Al-Ittihad side after a difficult last season that brought calls for his exit. His presence hands "the Dean" a serious boost in the classico.



