The Portuguese Football Federation has announced that star forward Cristiano Ronaldo will return to the first team during November's international break.

Earlier on Saturday, the federation's disciplinary council opened proceedings against Ronaldo over his departure from the camp during the last international break, 24 hours before the Denmark match.

The council also handed the Al-Nassr captain a provisional, non-automatic suspension and classified the case as "urgent". It is the first official sanction, pending the conclusion of the investigation and the final penalty.

Just hours after that decision, federation president Pedro Proença made clear he wants Ronaldo back in the fold for the next international window.

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"The federation, the coach and all of Ronaldo's teammates are of one mind, we want Ronaldo back," Proença said, in comments relayed by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

He added: "I expect Ronaldo to return during the international break next November, and he is also eager to return, he is the best player of all time".

Those comments fly in the face of reports suggesting the "Madeira Rocket" could be banned for anywhere between one month and six months.

Portugal wrap up the UEFA Nations League group stage next month. They host Denmark on the 14th before travelling to face Wales three days later in the final round.

Qualification for the quarter-finals is already secured. Portugal won their first four matches and sit top of the group on 12 points.