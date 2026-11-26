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Real Madrid have not lost a single Champions League match this season and sit top of the table with a perfect record. Even so, the numbers have had their say, and they have surprised everyone.

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Simulation models don't care about reputation or history. They deal in performance and probability, and they've put Barcelona above their arch-rivals in the race to win the Champions League.

Barcelona's emphatic 4-1 win over Sabah was worth more than three points. It was a giant step towards direct qualification for the last 16, lifting the Catalan side into the top four and bringing them closer to sealing their place without any complicated calculations.

The real surprise, though, came from global statistics network Opta, whose predictions put Barcelona among the top three favourites for the title, ahead of Real Madrid despite their perfect record.

Opta's latest simulation gives Barcelona a 12.58% chance of winning the Champions League. That puts them third among the favourites, behind only leaders Arsenal on 18.60% and second-placed Bayern Munich on 16.29%.

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Paris Saint-Germain sit directly behind Barcelona on 12.37%, with Real Madrid fifth on 10.69%, according to the projected standings (here).

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The gap looks small, but it says a lot. Real Madrid have won their first five matches and top the table on 15 points, a full three clear of Barcelona. Yet the supercomputer still rates the Blaugrana's chances of lifting the trophy above Real Madrid's.

Hansi Flick's side have every reason for optimism. They have an 86.69% chance of finishing the league phase in the top eight and going straight into the last 16 without having to go through the play-off round.

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The supercomputer also expects Barcelona to finish the first phase in third place with an average of 17.44 points. That's a very comfortable position with three matches still to play.

The good news extends into the knockout rounds too. Barcelona's probability of reaching the last 16 stands at 97.15%, close to a certainty. They have a 69.16% chance of reaching the quarter-finals and a 42.08% chance of making the semi-finals, one of the highest figures of any European side.

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Real Madrid edge some of the finer details, but they lose the battle that matters most. Their chance of finishing the league phase in the top eight is 99.62%, higher than Barcelona's, and they have a 69.95% chance of reaching the quarter-finals, narrowly ahead of the Blaugrana. In the semi-finals and the title race, however, Barcelona regain the upper hand: 42.08% against 41.02% for the semi-finals, and 12.58% against 10.69% for the final.

There's still a long way to go, and a single round could change every prediction. Football has no certainties. But this is enough to reignite the rivalry between Real Madrid and Barcelona, giving Blaugrana fans a big dose of optimism and leaving Real Madrid needing to prove their worth against the artificial intelligence.