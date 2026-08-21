Press reports have detonated a heavyweight surprise concerning Al-Ittihad's approach to sealing a deal for Ivorian Franck Kessié, the former Al-Ahli midfielder. It's one of the most prominent moves that could set the Saudi league's transfer market alight, particularly as the player is preparing to join the direct rival of his former club.

Media figure Mohammed Al-Bukairy revealed that Al-Ittihad's caretaker management has already completed the procedures to sign Kessié on a free transfer. The player is set to wear the shirt of "The Dean" for one season, with a preference for renewing for an additional year.

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According to Al-Bukairy, the deal will be worth 10 million euros, putting Kessié very close to a return to the Roshn League through Al-Ittihad's gateway. He left Al-Ahli when his contract ended during the current transfer window, ending his journey with "The Royal".

The anticipated deal comes despite recent reports linking Al-Ahli with a move for Egyptian Imam Ashour, the Al-Ahly of Egypt midfielder, as part of "The Royal's" bid to compensate for Kessié's departure and reorganise its options in midfield.

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Kessié brings serious experience of the Roshn League. He was one of Al-Ahli's most prominent pillars over the past years, leaving a clear mark on the team and helping win a number of titles before his departure. That pedigree makes his move to Al-Ittihad a strong addition to "The Dean's" midfield if it is officially announced.

Complete the deal and Kessié's switch to Al-Ittihad becomes one of the most exciting moves of the mercato. The player knows the atmosphere of the Saudi league well, yet he'd find himself facing a new challenge in the shirt of one of his former club's most prominent rivals. An official announcement is expected in the coming hours.