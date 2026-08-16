Despite the huge disappointment: a major achievement for Egypt in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations final

CAF's referees' committee have handed Egyptian international referee Shahenda El Maghraby the whistle for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations final between Cameroon and Malawi, a landmark moment for Egyptian officiating.

The Egyptian Football Association's media centre confirmed the appointment today, Sunday. El Maghraby will take charge on the pitch, with Mauritius' Quensy Claudia Victoria as first assistant and Tunisia's Houda Afifen as second assistant. Amadou Venicia serves as fourth official and Benin's Nafissatou Yacine as reserve.

On video duty, Tunisia's Dorsaf Ganouati takes the VAR role, backed by Morocco's Zakaria Bachtaoui and Letizia Antonella Viana. Senegal's Fatou Gaye will act as referee assessor.

El Maghraby now writes a new page in refereeing history. She becomes the first Egyptian and Arab woman to officiate a Women's Africa Cup of Nations final since the tournament's inception, an unprecedented achievement for Egyptian and Arab women's refereeing.