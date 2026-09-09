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FBL-EUR-C1-BARCELONA-FEYENOORDAFP
Loai Mohamed

Translated by

Despite the five goals: Barcelona fail to break a long-standing curse in the Champions League

Barcelona vs Feyenoord
Barcelona
Feyenoord
Champions League
Spain
Netherlands

Barcelona in a record negative run

Barcelona couldn't shake off a long-standing Champions League curse, even after thumping Feyenoord in their opening fixture of the league phase.

Barça ran out 5-1 winners over their Dutch visitors on Wednesday evening at the Spotify Camp Nou.

The scoreline flattered them at one end but not the other. Once again, their defensive frailties in Europe reared their head as they failed to keep a clean sheet.

According to the "Stats Foot" network, this was the 16th match running in which Barcelona have conceded in the Champions League, the longest such run in the club's history.

Their last shut-out in the competition came back in April 2025 against Borussia Dortmund, a 4-0 win.

Since then, they have shipped 31 goals across those 16 matches.

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