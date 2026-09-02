Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Chelsea v Real Sociedad - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport

Translated by

Despite the end of the transfer window: Chelsea snatch Enzo Fernandez replacement from Al-Ittihad's jaws

Transfers
E. Fernandez
L. Camara
G. Wijnaldum
G. Wijnaldum
Arsenal vs Chelsea
Arsenal
Chelsea
Premier League
Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr FC
Al Ittihad
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
Argentina
Senegal
Netherlands
England
Saudi Arabia

The Argentine midfielder has moved to Manchester City: so who will replace him?

Chelsea have moved closer to snatching a surprise deal from the clutches of Saudi side Al-Ittihad, despite the end of the summer transfer window in the English Premier League.

France's Foot Mercato report that Chelsea have opened talks with Dutchman Georginio Wijnaldum, the former Liverpool midfielder, hoping to sign him in the current summer window.

The surprise move stems from the crisis the Blues suffered in the final hours of Tuesday's deadline, when they agreed to sell Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City.

Chelsea had struck an agreement with Monaco for Senegalese midfielder Lamine Camara to compensate for Fernandez's exit. Then the French club pulled out at the last moment. That U-turn left the Blues without a replacement for the Argentine star.

Saudi Roshn League match ticketsBuy your ticket now!

Saudi Pro League
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
ITT
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
Premier League
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE

According to the French website, the London club want a free agent in midfield, since they can register him after the window shuts. Wijnaldum tops their list right now.

His name had been linked with Al-Ittihad, following three seasons in the Saudi Roshn League with Al-Ettifaq, who let him go once his contract expired at the end of last season.

Should Chelsea land the 35-year-old, he would return to the English league five years after leaving Liverpool for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2021.

He would also line up alongside England's Jordan Henderson in midfield once more. The pair were team-mates at Liverpool between 2016 and 2021, then again at Al-Ettifaq during the first half of the 2023-2024 season.

Al-Ittihad, meanwhile, are tracking other midfielders who could replace Wijnaldum should the move collapse, most notably Colombia's Richard Rios of Benfica.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google