Salem Al-Dawsari moved closer to history in the AFC Champions League, the Al-Hilal captain finding the net against Qatar's Al-Shamal.

Al-Hilal lost 3-1 to Al-Shamal on Tuesday evening at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al-Khor, in the third round of the league phase of the Asian tournament.

Al-Dawsari opened the scoring on 32 minutes, slotting home after French full-back Theo Hernandez rolled a pass into his path in front of an empty goal.

According to the Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah", "the Tornado" edged closer to becoming the second-highest scorer in the AFC Champions League since the competition's new format arrived in 2003.

That strike was his 36th in the Asian tournament, leaving him one short of retired South Korean Dong-gook Lee, the competition's second-highest scorer of all time.

Six more goals would see Al-Dawsari draw level with Montenegrin Dejan Damjanovic, the all-time top scorer in the new format on 42.

It was also his first goal of the season and his first start, having come on from the bench for a handful of minutes in two Roshn League matches.