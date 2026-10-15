Despite the absence of the big names: 3 clubs record their first win on an exceptional night in the Roshn League

The Saudi Roshn League enjoyed an exceptional night in the opening fixtures of the ninth round, despite the absence of the four big clubs: Al Hilal, Al Nassr, Al Ittihad and Al Ahli.

Three ninth-round matches had been postponed by the Saudi League association, chief among them the Al Ahli and Al Nassr clasico, along with Al Hilal against Al Riyadh and Al Ittihad against Al Shabab.

None of that mattered. The first night of the ninth round still delivered, with three teams finally getting off the mark in the Saudi League.

Al Faisaly started it. The newly promoted side beat Al Kholood 3-2 to climb off the bottom and jump to fifteenth on 6 points, having drawn three and lost four before this.

Alexander Mendy was the man who made it happen. The Guinea-Bissau arrival struck a hat-trick to hand Al Faisaly their first win in the Roshn League.

Al Khaleej followed suit, seeing off visitors Al Feiha 2-0 for their own first victory and a jump to eleventh on 9 points, after six draws and two defeats.

Best of the lot came last. Al Fateh trailed Al Hazem 1-2 and turned it into a 3-2 win in the closing minutes, Moroccan star Mourad Batna the architect.

That first win of the season takes Al Fateh to 6 points and sixteenth in the table. Three draws and five defeats had preceded their marathon victory over Al Hazem.

Sixteen teams have now won at least one match in the current Saudi Roshn League season. Al Taawoun and Abha are the only sides still waiting.

Neither gets an easy ride this round. Abha travel to Al Qadsiah tomorrow, Friday, with Al Taawoun also on the road at Al Diriyah the following day, Saturday.