Julián Álvarez's future ranks among the biggest stories of the summer window. The Argentine striker made his intentions clear when he told Atlético Madrid he wanted to leave Los Rojiblancos this summer to chase his dream.

Barcelona have emerged as his likely destination, according to numerous reports in recent weeks. The Catalans are hunting for a frontman to replace the departing Robert Lewandowski.

According to "Marca", Álvarez has resumed contact with Atlético Madrid to begin the personal training programme drawn up specifically for each international player.

He is still on holiday, so he will spend the final days of his break following Atlético's guidelines before returning to training on the tenth of this month and rejoining the squad.

Atlético Madrid, the paper says, have run out of patience with the tactics used to lure the Argentine to the Camp Nou. That frustration led them to lodge a complaint with the Spanish Football Federation and FIFA. Then Miguel Ángel Gil publicly declared he would not accept any offer from Barcelona, and Álvarez's situation grew extremely complicated.

Two options now face the striker. He can stay and confront the anger of Atlético's fans over what he sees as an insult. Or he can bring the club's management an offer from abroad, one that could shift their refusal to sell. After his spell at Manchester City, the Premier League no longer appeals, as remaining in Spain was always his preferred destination.

Speculation suggests Álvarez could stage an act of defiance and skip training. This extreme pressure tactic cannot be ruled out entirely, given the advice his agents have offered him on managing the risk.

His readiness to follow Atlético's training guidelines tells a different story. He has been working from his holiday base since Saturday 1 August, which points to a natural, low-key return.

The failure of the Barcelona move raises another question: how will it affect his performance? No one at Atlético Madrid doubts that Julián's conduct will stay exemplary and professional, just as it was on his first day with the club.

Atlético want to draw a line under the dispute and keep Julián in the red and white shirt. Uncertainty will linger all the same, especially if a tempting Premier League offer lands at the Wanda Metropolitano. That could force a rethink, with the striker adamant a move is best for his future.

One thing is certain amid all the doubt. "The Spider" is already training, albeit remotely, under Atlético's supervision.