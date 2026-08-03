The future of Argentina's Julián Álvarez, the Atlético Madrid striker, ranks among the biggest stories of the summer transfer window. It has done ever since he made clear he wanted to leave Los Rojiblancos this summer to chase his dream.

Several reports in recent weeks have pointed to Álvarez wanting a move to Barcelona, who are hunting for a striker to replace Poland's Robert Lewandowski.

According to "Marca", Álvarez has resumed contact with Atlético Madrid to begin the personal training programme drawn up specifically for each international player.

Currently on holiday, Álvarez will spend the final days of his break following Atlético's guidelines before returning to training on the tenth of this month and rejoining the squad.

The newspaper says Atlético Madrid have lost patience with the tactics used to lure the Argentine to stay at the Camp Nou, tactics that ultimately prompted a complaint to the Spanish Football Federation and FIFA. After Miguel Ángel Gil publicly declared he would not accept any offer from Barcelona, Álvarez's situation grew extremely complicated.

Two options now face Álvarez. He can stay with Atlético and confront the fury of supporters over what they consider an insult, or he can take an offer from abroad to the board. The Premier League no longer ranks among his preferred destinations after his time at Manchester City, with a stay in Spain his first choice, but the right bid could shift the club's refusal to sell.

Some speculation raises the prospect of Álvarez staging an act of defiance that could see him skip training. Nobody rules out that extreme pressure play entirely, given the advice the striker has taken from his agents on managing the risk.

His signal that he will start following Atlético Madrid's training guidelines tells a different story. He has been training from his holiday base since Saturday 1 August, which suggests his return will happen without incident.

One question still lingers: how will the collapse of his Barcelona move affect his performance? Nobody at Atlético Madrid doubts that Julián's conduct will stay exemplary and professional, just as it was on his first day with the team.

Atlético want to close the book on the dispute and keep Julián in the red and white. Uncertainty will hang over the matter regardless, especially if a tempting Premier League offer lands at the Wanda Metropolitano and forces the club to rethink its stance on holding onto its star, while the striker insists the move suits his future best.

Amid all this uncertainty, one thing is certain: "The Spider" is already training, remotely, under Atlético's supervision.