Barcelona are sticking to their plan to sign Argentina's Julian Alvarez, despite the comments of Diego Simeone, Atletico Madrid's head coach, in which he reiterated the club's stance rejecting the idea of the striker's departure.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Simeone spoke in the South Korean capital Seoul during Atletico Madrid's pre-season, but his words have done nothing to shift Barcelona's strategy to land the Argentine striker.

The coach backed the decision of Miguel Angel Gil Marin, insisting the player's situation must be handled from a sporting perspective.

This latest rejection came from the touchline rather than the boardroom. Even so, Barcelona are still clinging to Alvarez, whose importance to the team Simeone himself confirmed.

Deco and Hansi Flick have made the Argentine their top target to fill the centre-forward role.

Decisive days lie ahead. Alvarez's future should tip one way or the other soon, with the player expected to request his own departure through dialogue once his holiday ends and he returns to training under Simeone.

Crucially, Barcelona need Atletico's agreement to listen to the offers Alvarez receives and to open negotiations, allowing the Catalan club to then table a new bid.

Running in parallel with the pursuit of Alvarez, the newspaper reports, is the departure of Ferran Torres from Barcelona.

Should Alvarez fail to break the deadlock this week through dialogue, Barcelona will trigger their alternative plan at once. Flick wants to know exactly which squad he can count on before La Liga kicks off.