Al-Hilal winger Malcom will start the club's Saudi Roshn League campaign despite reports linking him with a summer exit.

The Brazilian's side host newly promoted Al-Fayha this evening, Friday, at the Kingdom Arena in the Saudi capital Riyadh, in the first round of the competition.

According to Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah", Al-Hilal head coach Simone Inzaghi has named Malcom in his final squad, though the Italian is yet to decide whether to start him or use him off the bench.

That call comes with the Brazilian winger heavily linked with a move away. Al-Diriyah want him, and interest has also arrived from clubs in Brazil, Qatar and the Emirates.

Two foreign players will miss out entirely. Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez and Portuguese full-back Joao Cancelo have both been left out, with no reason given for their exclusion.

Both are tipped to leave "the Boss" this summer. Barcelona want Cancelo on a permanent deal, while Nunez is closing in on a switch to Turkey's Trabzonspor.

Al-Hilal, meanwhile, are hunting a Saudi Roshn League title that has eluded them for the last two seasons. Al-Fayha, for their part, will be chasing a surprise and their first point of the campaign.