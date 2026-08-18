According to information from The Athletic, the Premier League club have reopened talks over signing the Portuguese. Villa are even said to be confident of reaching an agreement.

That marks a surprising turn, after sporting director Max Eberl said last week that talks with the reigning Europa League winners had failed, while the signs had recently been pointing increasingly towards a move by Palhinha to Newcastle United.

"It was reported that Aston Villa contacted us about Joao. That is correct. But we will not reach an agreement with Aston Villa, it simply will not work. Because we are not in a position where we have to do what others force on us," said Eberl. The English club had previously submitted a loan offer with an option to buy to the Munich side, according to reports. The German record champions, meanwhile, were reportedly pushing for an immediate sale.

Bayern Munich: will Joao Palhinha be sent out on loan again after all?

According to Athletic, however, Aston Villa still believe they can complete a loan deal. After the friendly against RB Leipzig on Saturday, Eberl no longer categorically ruled out a loan move either. "There are so many different possibilities these days for how certain things can be secured. If you have a loan where someone says we are prepared to pay a high loan fee, then you would also have to accept that."

Another surprise in the U-turn is that Bayern were apparently already in concrete talks with a potential buyer around the time of the Leipzig match. Eberl made that clear when he was asked about Palhinha's omission from the squad for the Telekom Cup: "There are negotiations. And there are negotiations where a transfer could happen. That is why we did not want to take any risk today." At the same time, he predicted a "lengthy process". Newcastle, however, now appear to be out of the race, according to the report by The Athletic. The report adds that the Magpies' attempts to sign the defensive midfielder have so far been unsuccessful and an agreement is unlikely.

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Bayern Munich: which players still have to leave?

Palhinha joined from Fulham in 2024, a year later than planned after the collapsed transfer the previous summer, at the request of former coach Thomas Tuchel for 50 million euros, but he did not meet expectations. Last season, the 31-year-old holding midfielder played on loan at Tottenham Hotspur, but a permanent transfer did not materialise. For such a deal, the Munich club are demanding around 25 million euros.

Even though his contract runs until 2028, he no longer features in Vincent Kompany's plans. The same applies to Sacha Boey and Bryan Zaragoza, who are also expected to leave the club. "We still have almost two and a half weeks," Eberl stressed. "We have communicated very clearly from the start, both internally and externally, what the situation is. It is never easy to make such decisions, to deliver such messages, but it is also part of the business."