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The Saudi Arabia international escaped missing the eagerly awaited clasico between Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr in the Roshn League, despite suffering an injury in the friendly against South Korea.

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Saudi Arabia beat South Korea 3-2 yesterday, Friday, at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in the Qatari capital Doha, their first friendly of the current international break as they build towards upcoming fixtures.

Abdulelah Al-Amri limped out of the contest. The Al-Nassr and Saudi Arabia defender picked up an injury serious enough to force him off in the 71st minute, with Al-Hilal's Ali Lajami coming on in his place.

Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" report that Al-Amri underwent medical tests to assess the damage. They revealed a minor strain that won't keep him out of training in the coming period.

That leaves the Al-Nassr defender fit to feature for Saudi Arabia against Uzbekistan next Tuesday at the Khalifa bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, their second friendly of the current international break.

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He'll also be available for the Clasico, when Al-Nassr travel to face traditional rivals Al-Ahli next Friday at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, a rescheduled fixture from the ninth round of the Roshn League.

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Al-Amri has been in superb form since the start of the season, especially in front of goal. He's scored four times, every one with his head, the latest coming against South Korea on Friday.

His third goal for Saudi Arabia arrived in the 59th minute. Nasser Al-Dawsari of Al-Hilal swung in a corner and Al-Amri rose to head it home.

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That strike was the 20th of his career, counting his time with Al-Nassr and Al-Wehda as well as the senior national team.

It was also his third for Saudi Arabia, following a goal against Kuwait in 2021 and another against Uruguay at the 2026 World Cup. He has 16 for Al-Nassr and a single effort in an Al-Wehda shirt.

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Al-Amri fired Saudi Arabia to their first win over South Korea in 21 years, since 2005, when they beat them home and away, 2-0 and 1-0, in qualifying for the 2006 World Cup.

The two sides had met six times in between without a Saudi victory. South Korea won two of those matches and the other four finished level, before Friday's result broke the run.

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This was the 19th meeting between Saudi Arabia and South Korea across friendly and official football, dating back to their first encounter in 1980.

Across those 19 games, Saudi Arabia have claimed six wins to South Korea's six, with seven matches ending in draws.