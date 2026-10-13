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Loai Mohamed
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Despite his delight at the four goals: Flick criticises Barcelona's players for this reason

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The German coach does not hide his team's flaws

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Hansi Flick hailed Lamine Yamal's display in Barcelona's 4-1 Champions League rout of Galatasaray, but the German also had words of criticism for his players.

Delighted with the win at the Ali Sami Yen, Flick felt his side played well in the first half before running into trouble once the hosts took one of their chances.

Speaking in comments highlighted by Spanish newspaper "Marca", the German said: "We are very happy with the result. We played well in the first half too, and the opponent got one chance and scored from it, but we managed to come back, and that was extremely important."

Flick identifies a point that needs improving

The scoreline flattered nobody, yet Flick still wants more from his team in the details, above all when it comes to decision-making in the final third.

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He explained: "I think that when we perform well in the Champions League, we do not make the right decisions in some situations in the final third of the pitch, and that is something that must be improved. Playing at this stadium, amid this crowd atmosphere, was not easy, but I am very happy."

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Special praise for Lamine Yamal

Yamal drew glowing words from his coach. No goal, but two assists, and Flick insisted the teenager's influence needed no finish to prove itself.

He said: "Lamine did not score today, but he provided the final pass for two goals, and he was excellent. He is an amazing player and extremely important for us."

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Asked why he left the youngster on for the full 90 minutes, the German added: "He is physically ready, he is an important player, and it is good for him to be out there on the pitch."

What was said in the dressing room at half-time, Flick wasn't telling. "That will stay inside the dressing room."

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Barcelona now have six points from two wins and sit top of the table provisionally on goal difference, ahead of Arsenal and Sporting Lisbon.

I am the Head of shifts and oversee content. I have over 15 years of experience in sports journalism. I studied media and have worked for a number of Arabic print newspapers and websites, but the most significant milestone in my career was joining Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, in 2016.

I always strive to provide reliable content, backed by numbers and statistics, free from exaggeration. I love the language of numbers because it knows no flattery. I have covered major soccer events, with a special focus on highlighting Arab soccer stars and their impact on the global stage.

Throughout my career, my work has focused on covering soccer—whether Egyptian, Arab, or international—and my interest has now shifted to Saudi soccer, following the massive boom the Kingdom has experienced over the past few years.

I’ve been connected to soccer since childhood. My first memory of the sport dates back to the 1998 World Cup. Although I was only 8 years old at the time, the excitement of the matches drew me in deeply, and I can’t forget Zinedine Zidane’s brilliance in the final and how he led the French national team to its first title in the tournament.

Brazilian Ronaldo was one of the legends who contributed to my passion for soccer at the start of this century; his goal-scoring style was amazing—he never missed in front of the goal. Then Cristiano Ronaldo emerged, and to this day I consider him my favorite player, because he inspired me with a sense of challenge and an unwavering desire to win, and this has been reflected in my writing style.

My articles focus on coverage of the Saudi Pro League, as well as other leagues such as the English Premier League, La Liga, and the UEFA Champions League. I also follow the transfer market closely and try to analyze the deals.

If you asked me what my fondest soccer memory is, I couldn’t think of anything better than the moment Egypt qualified for the 2018 World Cup—especially since it was our first qualification in 28 years, and the first time I’d ever seen my national team compete in the world’s biggest soccer tournament.

As for my all-time favorite lineup, it is as follows: Iker Casillas in goal. Paolo Maldini, Sergio Ramos, Cafu, and Roberto Carlos on defense. Andrés Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldinho in midfield. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Ronaldo Nazário up front.

Throughout my career, I’ve published a number of my favorite analyses and articles on Kooora, including:

A massive budget and a disappointing elimination... Why did Al Ahly fail at the Club World Cup?

Concerns over Salah’s rest and the opening of the black file... Will Liverpool regret the Firts deal?

The Benzema Law rules Al-Nassr... Ronaldo charts his future the French way

Alonso solves Klopp’s puzzle… Arnold: from defensive liability to offensive weapon

You can follow me on my social media platforms via the following links: