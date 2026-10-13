Despite his delight at the four goals: Flick criticises Barcelona's players for this reason

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The German coach does not hide his team's flaws

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Hansi Flick hailed Lamine Yamal's display in Barcelona's 4-1 Champions League rout of Galatasaray, but the German also had words of criticism for his players.

Delighted with the win at the Ali Sami Yen, Flick felt his side played well in the first half before running into trouble once the hosts took one of their chances.

Speaking in comments highlighted by Spanish newspaper "Marca", the German said: "We are very happy with the result. We played well in the first half too, and the opponent got one chance and scored from it, but we managed to come back, and that was extremely important."

Flick identifies a point that needs improving

The scoreline flattered nobody, yet Flick still wants more from his team in the details, above all when it comes to decision-making in the final third.

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He explained: "I think that when we perform well in the Champions League, we do not make the right decisions in some situations in the final third of the pitch, and that is something that must be improved. Playing at this stadium, amid this crowd atmosphere, was not easy, but I am very happy."

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Special praise for Lamine Yamal

Yamal drew glowing words from his coach. No goal, but two assists, and Flick insisted the teenager's influence needed no finish to prove itself.

He said: "Lamine did not score today, but he provided the final pass for two goals, and he was excellent. He is an amazing player and extremely important for us."

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Asked why he left the youngster on for the full 90 minutes, the German added: "He is physically ready, he is an important player, and it is good for him to be out there on the pitch."

What was said in the dressing room at half-time, Flick wasn't telling. "That will stay inside the dressing room."

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Barcelona now have six points from two wins and sit top of the table provisionally on goal difference, ahead of Arsenal and Sporting Lisbon.