Cristiano Ronaldo may have been absent from Portugal's clash with Denmark in the UEFA Nations League, but the captain still felt the love from some fans of the "Brazil of Europe".

Portugal visited Denmark on Thursday at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen for the third round of the Nations League group stage.

This was Portugal's first match since the recent crisis that erupted between Ronaldo and coach Jorge Jesus, a fallout that saw the forward leave his country's training camp in the Danish capital on Wednesday.

Supporters inside the stadium rallied behind the "Madeira Rocket" during his latest crisis. Some held up a banner bearing Ronaldo's name with a heart symbol beside it, a special message of love for the Portuguese star.

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Jesus did not escape so lightly. According to earlier press reports, some fans turned on the coach, whistling in disapproval as he left the team hotel for the match.

The coach hit back at the criticism, insisting he would reveal everything that happened with Ronaldo after Sunday's game against Norway in the fourth round of the group stage.

Ronaldo had walked out of Portugal's camp on Wednesday and returned to Madrid following his row with Jesus over his non-participation in the Norway match in the second round of the group stage.

His decision came just hours after Jesus declared that he held the first and final say in the national team. The coach admitted Ronaldo had broken a promise to "the Don" to feature in part of that last Norway match.