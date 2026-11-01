"I had the privilege of working with Harry Kane. He is a top player and a great professional. Of course I was frustrated that my player did not win. But even in the face of that disappointment, I am happy for Harry, who at his age deserves such an award for his entire career," Mourinho said at the press conference before the league match against Racing Santander. Mourinho coached Kane for 86 competitive matches at Tottenham Hotspur between 2019 and 2021.
The Portuguese added: "On the other hand, Kylian is unique. Players such as Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Platini have won the Ballon d'Or several times. The Ballon d'Or is awarded every year, but there can only be one best player in World Cup history. As for the Ballon d'Or voting, Jude Bellingham's placing surprised me a little more than anything else. He finished 11th. I do not want to comment further on that."
Kane received the prestigious award as the world's best footballer of last season in London on Monday. He edged Mbappe into second place by just 28 points.
Mbappe won no significant title with Real Madrid last season, while France fell short against Kane's England in the third-place match at the World Cup in North America. Kane celebrated a league and DFB Cup double with Bayern Munich. The Englishman also scored 61 goals for the Munich club across all competitions and set up another seven.
In the Champions League, Kane and Bayern Munich also fared better than Mbappe. The Munich side knocked Real Madrid out in the quarter-finals. Kane is therefore the first Bundesliga player to win the award since Matthias Sammer, who won the Ballon d'Or in 1996 as a Borussia Dortmund player.