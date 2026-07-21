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Despite Departure Speculation.. En-Nesyri Begins His Fitness Journey with Al-Ittihad

Al Ittihad
Orlando Pirates
Y. En-Nesyri
J. Wissing
Saudi Pro League
Morocco
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Morocco
Germany

The Moroccan striker has been linked with a departure from the Tigers.

Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri, the Al-Ittihad striker, has begun the reign of German coach Jens Wissing at the helm of the team's technical leadership.

Al-Ittihad face South Africa's Orlando Pirates today, Tuesday, in their first friendly under new German boss Jens Wissing at their training camp in the Spanish city of Marbella.

Wissing named his first line-up with the Tigers, and En-Nesyri leads the attack alongside French winger Moussa Diaby and Saudi winger Abdulrahman Al-Aboud.

That call comes despite press reports claiming the Moroccan striker is close to leaving next season, with a move to Maghreb de Fès on the cards.

Maghreb de Fès want a new striker to replace their departed star Sofiane Bendjedida, who joined Egypt's Al-Ahly in the current summer transfer window.

En-Nesyri joined Al-Ittihad last winter from Fenerbahçe. He has managed only 8 goals in 18 matches, with a single assist.

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