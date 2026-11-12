Zinedine Zidane’s secret weapon? Bixente Lizarazu tips PSG starlet Desire Doue for France superstardom ahead of Italy clash

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Zinedine Zidane is reportedly preparing to deploy Paris Saint-Germain starlet Desire Doue as a central striker when France face Italy in the Nations League. The tactical shift has earned high praise from Bixente Lizarazu, who believes the versatile youngster is ready to become a fundamental pillar of the national team.

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Zidane prepares tactical shift for Italy clash

Zidane is set to make a significant tactical adjustment for Thursday's Nations League clash against Italy. PSG youngster Doue is widely expected to lead the line in an unfamiliar number nine role for the national team.

The 21-year-old has already earned 19 caps and scored four goals for his country. Earning a starting spot as a central striker in such a high-profile fixture marks a major milestone in his rapidly developing international career.

Lizarazu backs Doue to shine under Zidane

Former France defender Bixente Lizarazu believes the PSG talent is perfectly equipped to thrive under the current coaching regime. The pundit expects the versatile forward to establish himself as a permanent fixture.

"I think that Desire Doue is going to be one of the regular starters of the 'ZZ' generation," Lizarazu explained to L'Equipe. "In Zinedine Zidane's system, he can play in any of the three attacking positions or even in the most offensive midfield role."

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The consultant praised the youngster's tactical flexibility, noting that he previously excelled in an attacking midfield role for both Rennes and Paris Saint-Germain. "No matter the position, he knows how to adapt," Lizarazu added.

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Joining the elite attacking circle in France

Lizarazu insists that the 21-year-old already belongs in the same conversation as the country's most established offensive superstars. Despite his rapid rise, Lizarazu believes the forward still has significant room for development. Given his youth, the ceiling for Doue's potential remains incredibly high.

"Doue should now be placed in the same bracket as Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembele, and Kylian Mbappe, while keeping in mind that, given his youth, he still has room to grow," he added. "He is currently following a trajectory similar to that of Olise, who represents the very best of France’s new generation."

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Huge opportunity in the Nations League

Thursday's Nations League encounter against Italy presents a massive opportunity for Doue to cement his status in Zidane's plans. Operating as a number nine will test his finishing abilities and tactical awareness against a notoriously resolute defence. If he succeeds in this central role, the PSG star could provide France with a brilliant long-term solution in attack.