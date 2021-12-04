Der Klassiker: How to watch Dortmund vs Bayern in the 2021-22 Bundesliga from India?

Borussia Dortmund will be looking to give Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich a run for their money in Saturday's Der Klassiker clash at Signal Iduna Park.

It's a top of the table clash as Julian Nagelsmann's side lead Marco Rose's men by just a point, opening a whole new dimension to 'winner takes it all'.

After suffering a 3-1 jolt against Sporting CP in the Champions League, BVB took down Wolfsburg by the same scoreline in the domestic league, while Bayern eked out a 1-0 win over Arminia to stay on top of Bundesliga.

Here's how to watch Dortmund vs Bayern in the 2021-22 Bundesliga from India.

What time does Der Klassiker between Dortmund and Bayern start?

Game Dortmund vs Bayern Date Saturday, December 4 Time 11pm IST

How to watch Dortmund vs Bayern on TV & live stream in India?

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show Bundesliga matches in India.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications SonyLIV and JioTV.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV, JioTV

Dortmund vs Bayern: Team news & key stats

Erling Haaland's scoring return, albeit off the bench, in the Wolfsburg win is a welcome sign for the hosts.

However, Jude Bellingham and Giovanni Reyna are doubtful despite the latter participating in training.

Bayern will miss the likes of Joshua Kimmich and Marcel Sabitzer, with Tanguy Nianzou listed as doubtful.

All eyes will be on another return of Robert Lewandowski to his former home.

Article continues below

It could be a battle for a starting place between Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry.

Key Stats:

Haaland is averaging a goal every 56 minutes in this season’s Bundesliga. He’s scored times five in as many meetings with Bayern in all competitions.

Marco Reus has scored or assisted in nine of his 12 Bundesliga appearances in 2020/21, and in eight of his last nine.

The Dortmund captain was on target the last time BVB beat Bayern in the Bundesliga (3-2 on Matchday 11 of the 2018/19 campaign).

Bayern have since won five Bundesliga Klassikers in a row, and have only lost two of the last 10. Overall, they lead with 51 Bundesliga wins to BVB's 26.

Lewandowski is the top scorer in the fixture with 25 goals. Twenty of those have fallen across 14 league meetings with former club Dortmund, including 16 in his last 10.

Nagelsmann has won just two of 13 matches against Dortmund as a head coach, drawing four and losing seven.

(Stats courtesy: Bundesliga)



