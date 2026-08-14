Al-Ahli have continued the journey of loaning out their rising talents to Saudi Pro League clubs, coinciding with the start of the new 2026-2027 football season.

The Jeddah club announced on Friday they had agreed to loan Ayman Fallatah to Al-Faisaly, newly promoted to the Roshn League, until the end of the new season.

Fallatah joins his Al-Ahli teammate, rising midfielder Eid Al-Mawlid, whom "Al-Raqi" had already agreed to loan to Al-Faisaly until the end of the season as well.

That makes Fallatah the fifth player to leave Al-Ahli on loan this summer, alongside Al-Mawlid, Abdulelah Al-Khaibari who moved to Al-Fateh, and Yassine Zabaidi and Yazan Madani who joined Al-Khaleej.

All told, Al-Ahli have lost seven players in the summer window so far, led by the five loanees, plus Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez and Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessié, on top of German coach Matthias Jaissle.

Al-Ahli opened their Saudi Pro League campaign on Thursday with a clean 1-0 win over Al-Diriyah. Armenian midfielder Eduard Spertsyan, who arrived from Russia's Krasnodar, got the goal.