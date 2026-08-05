Crystal Palace are closing in on the signing of Takehiro Tomiyasu. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that the Japanese player has passed his medical and will sign his contract within 48 hours.

Tomiyasu spent the past six months at Ajax, but it did not go well. The defender first had to recover from injury and, once fit, coach Fred Grim barely used him: 236 minutes across seven matches.

Last season, the chances of Tomiyasu, who signed for six months, staying any longer were already seen as highly unlikely. Not least because of what he had been used to earning at Arsenal.

Now 27, the left-back was not short of interest and at one stage seemed set to continue his career in Serie A. Venezia were very interested, but no deal materialised.

Palace have not been particularly active in the transfer market otherwise, although they did sell defender Maxence Lacroix to Chelsea. The Blues paid more than €60 million.

The club also allowed Danny Imray to leave for Wrexham AFC. The right wing-back reportedly brought Palace €5.85 million.

So far, their only signing is Óscar Mingueza. The former FC Barcelona defender joined on a free transfer from Celta de Vigo.