Saudi Arabia manager Georgios Donis has complained about the fatigue dogging his players ahead of the 27th Arabian Gulf Cup final, "Gulf 27", against the UAE.

The Saudis beat Qatar on penalties after a goalless draw across normal and extra time, with the two sides meeting today, Saturday, at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah in the semi-final of the Gulf tournament.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, in comments carried by Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiah", Donis said: "I congratulate the players on their high level of performance and their ferocity. They gave their best in a difficult match against an opponent who has experience and plays in an excellent defensive manner."

He added: "The tournament is considered short and the fatigue has an effect, and we deserve the win after the outstanding performance,

we faced problems with the players' fatigue during the match, but I am happy with what happened. The players will put on an outstanding final, and that is what we expect from them."

Saudi Arabia now face the UAE next Tuesday at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah in the final of the Gulf tournament.

Turning to that match, the Greek coach said: "We must take each match on its own, try to recover well, and put forward the best strategies in the matches."

He explained: "We had a special strategy in today's match, and we had to play in a different way at the start, and in the second half we made some changes."

Donis elaborated: "We had to play in a different way and try to create goals, and I think we did not make the right decisions in the match. Playing in a defensive manner made the situation difficult for us."

He continued: "We must focus on the final step and focus on ourselves, and we need the support of the crowd. After the end of the match, I asked the players to thank and congratulate the fans, who had an impact on us in the match, and I also told them that we are capable of winning."

The coach went on: "I don't want to talk about the referee's decisions. The referee did not see the thing that I saw, and I don't want to talk about this matter. We respect his decisions and everything he does."

He concluded: "Playing five matches without conceding goals is something special, and this is down to the performance, skill and abilities of the players, but we made a mistake by allowing the opponent to create chances, and step by step we will build our own identity."