Dennerby: Why I chose Dede as India U17 goalkeeper coach

The former Nigeria coach is pleased to reunite with the ex-Super Falcons goalkeeper after taking the job in the Asian nation

Thomas Dennerby has stated he sees former international Precious Dede as a role model for young goalkeepers.

Dennerby accepted to handle the U17 women's team on November 9 after he left his women's head coach role with Nigeria and he took Dede as one of his coaching assistants.

Dede, who retired from football in 2016, served as Dennerby's goalkeeper trainer briefly after he was appointed the Super Falcons coach in 2018 before being redeployed to the U20 team.

After 39-year-old joined his backroom staff as the U17 girls' goalkeeper coach, the former boss shared his reasons behind his choice of the former Super Falcons goalkeeper.

"I am very happy to have Precious Dede here as one of my coaching staff," Dennerby told Goal.

"Some will be surprised by my choice of her [Dede] because we did not work together for much time in Nigeria. I like her a lot and I know she is a really good goalkeeper coach and also a role model.

"I'm glad to have Per Karlsson and Dede as assistants around now, with some good staff from India. I strongly believe we can achieve great things together with hard work."

For a start, Dennerby and his backroom staff will seek to impress when they compete on home soil in a U16 international competition alongside Sweden, and scheduled for December.

He has been tasked to lead the Asian nation to success at the Fifa U17 Women's World Cup to be held next year on home soil.