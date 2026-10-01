Saudi Arabia face a sudden injury crisis that threatens their perfect run in the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27", just 48 hours before the eagerly awaited clash against Qatar next Saturday in the Jeddah semi-finals.

According to the Saudi newspaper "Al-Yaum", three key players are serious doubts for the Gulf showdown, with injuries striking the Saudi ranks at the worst possible time.

Hassan Tambakti tops the list. The solid defender is nursing a calf muscle injury, and midfielder Alaa Haji is struggling with a knee problem. Zakaria Hawsawi has joined them after picking up a heavy bruise to the knee, leaving all three in real doubt for the Qatar tie.

The injuries hand Greek coach Giorgos Donis a genuine headache. He must find suitable replacements and get the rest of his squad in peak condition for a game that allows no margin for error.

Expect the trio's fate to be settled in the next few hours. Their fitness depends on how they respond to the intensive treatment and rehabilitation programme they are undergoing, with the final call on the matchday squad to follow.

Saudi Arabia want to clear the Qatari hurdle and book their place in the final. Morale is high after they topped Group One with a perfect nine points, and they are chasing the Gulf title in front of their own fans in Jeddah.



