Greece's Georgios Donis heads into the Gulf Cup "Gulf 27" with his Saudi Arabia selections already under scrutiny, having left out several players who have been in fine form for their clubs of late.

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Saudi Arabia host the tournament from 23 September until 6 October. It shapes up as an important test for the national team and its coaching staff, with fans hoping to see a different side to their team throughout the competition.

Mukhtar Ali and Fares Abdi lead the list of absentees who have prompted questions. Both impressed for Al-Ittihad, and their inclusion could have handed Donis extra options in midfield and defence.

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Mukhtar brings varied solutions in the middle of the park, while Fares Abdi has turned in good displays at the back. That has left some wondering why neither earned a call-up despite their recent showings.

Nor did the debate end there. The question marks also stretched to Khalid Al-Ghannam, Nayef Masoud and Abdulaziz Al-Olaywah, plus Ayman Yahya, given the form some of them have shown with their clubs.

Donis now has the chance to answer his critics on the pitch, through the results and performances his side produce and how well his current squad can compete. Gulf 27 marks an important stage on the road to the next phase.