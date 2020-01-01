Delort: Montpellier have gained a lot of confidence with recent form

The Algeria international has spoken of how their impressive performances lately has continued to propel them to more success

Andy Delort has revealed have gained a lot of confident following their recent form in .

The 29-year-old attacker helped the Paillade secure their third consecutive victory in the French elite division against on Sunday.

The attacker scored a brace in the encounter as Montpellier managed to edge the Stade de la Mosson outfit.

More teams

The victory saw Michel Der Zakarian’s men climb to the fourth spot on the league table with 20 points from 11 games.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

The Paillade have now won six games, drawn two and lost three in the current campaign and Delort has urged his side to continue their new-found form.

“There are those away games that are good too. We've gained a lot of confidence lately. We must stay on this good dynamic, go on and take as many points as possible,” Delort told the club website.

Delort also explained how Montpellier manager Der Zakarian propelled them to victory against Strasbourg after they surrendered a two-goal lead at the end of the first half.

“On the pitch, it was a bit complicated. We had the impression from the start that we had killed the match. But we make small mistakes. There was this situation with the VAR,” he continued.

“It's true that he [Michel Der Zakarian] gave us a bit of a pep talk at half-time. The coach moved us well. We spoke well.

“Mentally, these matches when you win them you feel good because it was not easy. Our morale was down at the end of the first half and we were able to come back. It is proof of the character of our team."

Delort has now bagged six league goals and provided three assists in 10 league games in the campaign, amid other dazzling performances.

The forward will be expected to continue his fine form in front of goal when Montpellier take on Lorient in their next league game on November 29.