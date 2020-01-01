Dele to compete in coronavirus charity Fortnite tournament in first public appearance since robbery

The Spurs midfielder - who suffered a break-in at his house last week - will compete for $1 million to be donated to the fight against Covid-19

and star Dele Alli has been confirmed as a contestant in the Games Without Borders charity series, in his first public appearance since suffering a violent robbery at his home.

Dele will play the video game Fortnite as part of the series which is aiming to raise millions of dollars for the fight against coronavirus, with Spurs team mate Kyle Walker-Peters also set to take part in the tournament on Thursday night.

They will pair up to take on 50 of the world's best Fortnite-playing duos with up to $1 million on the line for the victors, with all prize money to be donated to the Covid-19 treatment charity of their choice.

More teams

The tournament, which commences at 6pm UK time, will see the footballers take on professional gamers as they attempt to show their skills which may well have been honed in the weeks spent stuck at home amid coronavirus lockdown.

For Dele, it is his first public engagement since suffering a robbery at knifepoint in his own home last week.

Dele suffered minor injuries in the incident, which is said to have occurred just after midnight last Wednesday, with police confirming that the footballer suffered a "minor facial injury after being assaulted" by two men.

“Police were called at approximately 00:35 on Wednesday May 13 to reports of a robbery at a residential address Barnet,” a police spokesman said.

“Two males gained entry to the property and stole items of jewellery, including watches, before fleeing. One male occupant of the property, aged in his 20s, suffered a minor facial injury after being assaulted. He did not require hospital treatment. There have been no arrests; enquiries into the circumstances continue.”

Dele confirmed the incident with a post on Twitter, saying that he was doing fine, although he called the experience "horrible."

Article continues below

"Thank you for all the messages. Horrible experience but we’re all okay now. Appreciate the support," the England international said.

He will be able to take his mind off the attack with the tournament, part of the Games Without Borders series which has helped raise $6.5m for coronavirus charities so far, well on its way to a stated target of $10m.

Dele is known as a huge fan of Fortnite, having streamed himself playing the game online previously, while he and other members of the England squad - including captain Harry Kane - used the game to keep them occupied during breaks at the 2018 World Cup in .