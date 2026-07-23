Defensive emergency at Napoli, Allegri asks for help from the transfer market: Solet and Romero among the hot names in the betting odds

Napoli's 3-1 friendly defeat to Arezzo has set alarm bells ringing in the transfer market, with the focus falling above all on the defence after the three goals conceded and Alessandro Buongiorno's injury. Udinese's Oumar Solet could be the right profile to strengthen the back line under Massimiliano Allegri, with the defender now one of the prized assets in our league. Bookmakers are intrigued by the name too: a move to the Azzurri is priced at 6.00 with Snai, level on the board with Cristian Romero of Tottenham, already a Serie A protagonist in the shirts of Genoa and Atalanta, and the author of an excellent World Cup. Another option, though, could come from rivals Juventus, where there is a feeling that Federico Gatti could be on his way out after already being coached by Allegri during his years at Continassa. The shirt swap is priced at 1.75 with Betflag.