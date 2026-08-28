Deco's revolution improves Barcelona's position and opens the door to a new defender deal

After years of wrestling with financial fair play, Barcelona have finally caught their breath. Through precise calculation and carefully judged sales, sporting director Deco has widened the Catalan club's room for manoeuvre to 69.5 million euros, officially confirming Barça's return to the 1:1 rule that lets them reinvest every euro they earn.

That turnaround hands Barcelona unprecedented muscle in the closing days of the summer window. It follows a hectic few months in which Deco struck the tricky balance between signings and the wage bill.

How did Barcelona reach 69.5 million?

Barcelona began the summer with an available margin of 65 million euros, according to figures published by Spanish newspaper "Sport". They then generated a further 120 million euros through various operations, taking their total spending power to 185 million euros.

Around 114.5 million euros went during the window. That leaves roughly 69.5 million euros in the bank, fully available for immediate investment.

The real masterstroke in the calculation method

Two new sources of income, both set to be finalised within hours, underpin the latest budget update. The first is the sale of full-back Héctor Fort for 8 million euros. The second is compensation for the training rights of Nico González following his move to Newcastle, which hands Barcelona 4% of the deal's value, roughly 2.4 million euros.

The big surprise, though, does not lie in those two deals. It lies in a fundamental shift in how the club calculates its savings. Previously they counted only the salary they had stopped paying. Now they count two elements together: the salary plus the remaining annual instalment of the player's transfer value, the amortisation.

Take Ferran Torres as an example. If his notional value was 50 million with 10 million left to pay, his departure does not just save his salary. It also wipes out that remaining 10 million, generating a profit of up to 40 million. That single accounting adjustment lifted the available margin by around 10 million euros.

What does this mean for the transfer market?

On the pitch, the immediate payoff is enormous. Barcelona now have enough capacity to sign a defender worth close to 40 million euros without draining the entire budget set aside for a future striker.

Crucially, the club has officially returned to operating under the 1:1 rule. Every euro landing in the coffers can now be reinvested in full on new deals.

And the surprises have not ended

Things could improve further in the coming hours. The new sponsorship agreement with "EgyptAir" could add an extra 4 million euros if it was not already baked into the previous budget, and the biggest file remains open: Marc Casadó.

Sell the young midfielder, a homegrown player, and his entire value counts as capital gains. That could add between 25 and 30 million euros to the financial fair play margin, leaving Barcelona in their strongest financial position in years.