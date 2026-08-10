Young Morocco international star Ayoub Bouaddi has edged closer to a Manchester City move after agreeing personal terms with the English club, a deal that could clear the path for Spain's Rodri to leave for Barcelona.

Fabrizio Romano, the transfer news specialist, revealed on his X account on Monday that City are preparing to seal the deal with French club Lille as the next step. Both parties have already reached an advanced stage of negotiations.

The player's decisive wish

According to Romano, Bouaddi is desperate to move to City now and has no wish to wait until 2027. He wants to start his English adventure as soon as possible and join the Premier League runners-up.

The move follows a striking World Cup for Bouaddi in 2026. He stole the limelight in the opening round during Morocco's 1-1 draw with Brazil, and Europe's biggest clubs took notice.

Potential impact on Rodri's future

Signing Bouaddi could open the door for Rodri's exit. Speculation is growing over a move to Barcelona for the Spaniard, who was initially a candidate to join Real Madrid.

City's hierarchy appear to be planning for a transitional phase in midfield, bringing in the young Moroccan as a potential replacement for the Spanish star.

A promising career

The deal could be done within days, should City and Lille agree on the financial value of the transfer. That would mark a huge leap in the career of the promising Moroccan.