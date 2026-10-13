"Death tragedy" keeps Atletico Madrid star out of Manchester United clash

Atletico Madrid have decided to leave their star out of the match against Manchester United, scheduled for this evening in the Champions League.

Atletico Madrid announced on Tuesday the death of Ana Merodio Borja, the mother of first-team captain Koke and of Borja Resurreccion, assistant coach of the under-19 youth team.

The Madrid club have thrown their support behind their captain at this difficult time, with sorrow spreading throughout Atletico Madrid.

Players and officials will observe a minute's silence tonight before kick-off in tribute to the memory of Koke's mother.

According to "Foot Mercato", Koke will sit out tonight's game against Manchester United at the Wanda Metropolitano after the grievous loss.

His team-mates, the coaching staff and the fans have all rallied round the 34-year-old, considered one of Atletico Madrid's icons. The sporting stakes of this European tie are considerable. Even so, emotions will run high in the stands tonight.