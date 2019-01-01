Dean Smith gives injury updates on Aston Villa strikers Abraham, Kodjia

Both players have struggled with different issues in the past weeks, and their coach has disclosed who is expected in Friday's challenge

hit-man Tammy Abraham is ‘fine’ to play against Wanderers, with the game set to ‘come too soon’ for his fellow striker Jonathan Kodjia.

On Friday, the Villains chase a ninth consecutive win when they face Bolton away, and amid several concerns about members of their squad, their top scorer is all clear.

After opening the scoring against playoff-chasing last Saturday, Abraham was forced off with a hamstring problem mid-way into the second half. Coach Dean Smith disclosed it was precautionary measure after their eighth successive win, and has declared the 24-goal loanee ready for Bolton game.

The game would, however, be out of sight for Cote d'Ivoire international Kodjia, who suffered a rib injury after his matchwinning display against United last week Wednesday.

According to Smith, an appearance in Easter Monday’s clash against is in view.

“Kortney (Hause) hasn’t got back on the grass yet but I expect him back the Tuesday after the Millwall game,” Smith said ahead of Bolton’s game.

“(Tommy) Elphick is training with us now and getting his fitness work back. He’s worked his way back to full fitness. Chezzie has done some grasswork and hopefully will be back before the end of the season.

“Jimmy (Kodjia) isn’t as sore as he was. Friday will probably come too soon but he should be in contention against Millwall.

“Jack (Grealish) is fine. Tammy (Abraham) is fine, too. It was more of a fatigue injury than anything else.”

While Abraham has dominated the headlines with 24 goals in 36 Championship games, his Ivorian counterpart has been supportive with seven from the same number of games, starting only 19 times.

Kodjia's Cote d'Ivoire have been drawn into Group D at the , which kicks off on June 21 in .

The Elephants will begin their Afcon campaign against in Cairo, before meeting and Namibia in Cairo as they look to reach the knockout stages.