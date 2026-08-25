De Telegraaf respond immediately to rumours over Azzedine Ounahi's transfer to PSV

PSV are not pushing ahead with a move for Azzedine Ounahi at this stage. Spanish media reported on Tuesday that the Eindhoven club had submitted an official bid for the Girona midfielder and were even leading the race for his signature, but according to Jeroen Kapteijns of De Telegraaf, a transfer is currently not on the cards.

Kapteijns confirms that Ounahi was on PSV's shortlist in the past. But the arrivals of Kodai Sano and Sven Mijnans mean the Eindhoven club's midfield is, in principle, full. Right now, there appears to be no room for the Moroccan midfielder to come in.

That goes against reporting from Mundo Deportivo. Earlier on Tuesday, the Spanish newspaper claimed PSV had made an official bid for Ounahi. The size of that bid remained unclear. It was, however, said to be certain that PSV were not prepared to pay the €25 million release clause.

Mundo Deportivo also reported that PSV were the frontrunners to sign Ounahi. The Eindhoven club were said to be in talks with Girona to get the deal done, and technical director Earnest Stewart reportedly wanted to move quickly to beat other interested clubs to the transfer.

Now Kapteijns has directly contradicted that version of events. "Ounahi was on the shortlist in Eindhoven, but it is no longer on the cards now," the De Telegraaf journalist writes.

Ajax have also been heavily linked with Ounahi during this transfer window. In Amsterdam, he could be reunited with coach Míchel, under whom he previously worked at Girona. Hull City, Ipswich Town and Ittihad Club have also previously been mentioned as possible destinations.

Elsewhere, Kapteijns says PSV have other priorities in the market. The Eindhoven club are still looking to strengthen up front and in the wide attacking areas. For now, Ounahi's arrival appears to be off.