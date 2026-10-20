Robin van Persie has attracted considerable interest, De Telegraaf reported on Tuesday. But Van Persie, currently without a club after Feyenoord sacked him this year, is not expected to take another job until 2027.

For Feyenoord correspondent Marcel van der Kraan, the Premier League is a possible destination for Van Persie, who played for Arsenal and Manchester United. "The Nottingham Forest manager (Oliver Glasner, ed.) is already on the brink in the Premier League," he says of the club currently 19th in England.

"Greek billionaire Evangelos Marinakis, who has little patience with coaches, is furious that his club are second from bottom in the Premier League," reveals Van der Kraan. He foresees problems for Van Persie should Nottingham Forest's interest become concrete. "Taking over at clubs in trouble midway through the season is often asking for difficulties, despite the multimillion-pound salaries. That is why Van Persie will make a carefully considered choice when he wants to return to work."

Feyenoord's payments to Van Persie for another year following his early departure may also influence his decision. "Van Persie has had no shortage of interest, either, because clubs from major European leagues were already lining up in the middle of the summer."

Like Van Persie, former Feyenoord coach Arne Slot is being paid by Feyenoord. According to De Telegraaf , Slot's name has been mentioned at Tottenham Hotspur, who won in the Premier League on Monday for the first time this season.

On Slot's time away from coaching, Van der Kraan explains: "Slot is spending his free time in a role as a technical 'observer' at UEFA, which gives him a clever way to watch numerous top clubs at work for months, study playing systems and assess players."

"But it is certain that he will return to a major European club in 2027," says the Feyenoord correspondent. Agent Rafaela Pimenta is in regular contact with interested clubs in Europe.