De Rossi recounts his late-night call to Aquilani: “It’s a shame, he’s one of the most talented”

Genoa manager De Rossi spoke about Aquilani's sacking, as reported by Corriere dello Sport: "I can't speak about things I don't know. But I spoke with him late into the night. It's a shame it happened, and it's a shame it happened shortly before our first meeting. But we'll have another chance. I'll be managing in Serie A for years to come, and his path is clear: among the new generation of managers, he is one of the most talented, one of the best, and he will certainly have plenty of success."