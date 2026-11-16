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Luis de la Fuente, the head coach of the Spanish national team, analysed La Roja's 2-3 defeat to England in the concluding match of the group stage of the UEFA Nations League.

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Spain's mistakes cost them dearly. England surged forward, the goals came one after another, and the visitors found themselves three down without reply.

Defeat knocked Spain off top spot in the group, though they had already booked their place in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Nations League.

The Sport newspaper published De la Fuente's words at the press conference. "We must know how to win and how to accept defeat," he said.

"During the first thirty minutes, we suffered a lot and could not keep up with the opponent," he added. "England imposed their control and proved their strength. We had some chances to reach their goal, but after falling three goals behind without reply, we must appreciate what the team produced."

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De la Fuente hailed the technical and physical condition of Tuchel's side, who reached the semi-finals at the last World Cup.

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"It is difficult to face a very strong opponent like England," he went on. "When matches do not start well, adverse situations and circumstances pile up one on top of another." It was a nod to the errors his team had made.

Pride shone through despite the defeat and the end of the unbeaten run.

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"We must appreciate what this team has achieved," he said. "To be champions of the UEFA Nations League, the European Championship and the World Cup, that is a very positive thing. We know how to win, but we also know how to accept defeat."

"We found ourselves against an opponent we have faced on other occasions," he added. "And when they went down to ten players, we thought we would be able to come back in the score. I am happy with the desire and spirit the team showed. The best is still to come."

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"I have nothing but words of thanks and appreciation for this team," he continued. "We had forgotten the taste of defeat, but it is sometimes good for moments like these to make you realise the value of what you have achieved."

On Tuchel's pre-match comments, De la Fuente said: "I spoke with Tuchel about what he said in the press conference before the match, and he clarified his meaning to me."

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"When we are not used to defeat, there comes a moment when you feel very frustrated, but you look back and see what you have conveyed to the players, and that you have spent years without losing," he noted. "I am proud of the journey we have made. And what will happen now? Nothing, we will arrive next March with a renewed spirit and new enthusiasm."

Pedri a winning card, and Lamine a decisive element

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De la Fuente confirmed the injury news that had emerged at half-time.

"Pubill is suffering from an ankle problem," the manager said. "Cubarsí feels muscular discomfort, and so does Zubimendi."

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"It is unfortunate that we could not achieve a draw to preserve the unbeaten run," he added, "but the best is still to come."

Pedri's absence from the starting line-up also came up. "I have seen Fabián Ruiz, and I do not think he is a bad player either," he explained. "And since I am obliged to make decisions, even though Pedri is one of the best players in his position, Fabián could have given us other things."

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So the decision to bench Pedri was tactical, and De la Fuente took the chance to praise the Paris Saint-Germain man too.

Lamine Yamal leaves him in no doubt whatsoever.

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"Having Lamine with us is a great luxury," he said. "As is having these wonderful players who can read the course of the match and understand certain situations during the game. There are no privileges for any player at the expense of the others."