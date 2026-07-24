Luis de la Fuente has sharpened his tone towards Argentina's players, branding the events that followed the 2026 World Cup final "unacceptable" in his first direct comment on the clashes between the two teams.

Spain had just been crowned world champions for the second time in their history, beating Argentina 1-0 after extra time at the MetLife Stadium last Sunday. Then the celebrations turned to chaos, with players from both sides squaring up.

"At that moment I was not aware of what had happened, because I was celebrating with the players, but what took place after the end of the match cannot be accepted under any circumstances," De la Fuente told Spanish television.

He added, as highlighted by the French network RMC : "What we saw is intolerable and unacceptable. Players of this calibre, led by a great coach, must also have felt bad when they saw those actions. These are scenes unbefitting of football".

Read also:

A victim of the final's assault: a surprising statement from Gavi on punishing Argentina's players

The final whistle sparked widespread clashes. Leandro Paredes traded violent confrontations with several Spain players. Nahuel Molina landed a blow on Rodri, while Fabian Ayala, assistant to Lionel Scaloni, stood accused of assaulting Dani Olmo in the chaos that followed.

La Roja's coach praised how his players responded, insisting they kept their heads despite the provocation. "I would like to praise the conduct of our players in the face of this type of assault and provocation, as they kept their composure and behaved with sportsmanship until the end," he said.

FIFA have opened an official investigation into the events that followed the final, aiming to establish responsibility and hand out the appropriate punishments to those involved.