De la Fuente: Barcelona's stance saddened me, and the 2030 final must be played in Spain

Luis de la Fuente, Spain's manager, has given his verdict on who should lift the Ballon d'Or this year.

Pressed on the Ballon d'Or race between Rodri and Lamine Yamal, De la Fuente told a press conference: "Both are Spanish and I would give the award to a Spanish player. I believe they have delivered what deserves to win and they have the talent to earn this honour."

Would he see it as unfair if the World Cup final were staged outside Spain, and did he fear political interference? De la Fuente replied: "My opinion, which is what I can control, is that the final should be held in Spain for many reasons. There is still a long time to go and I am confident that FIFA will assess the good things Spain offers in terms of infrastructure and stadiums, and at present I have no doubt that the final should be played in Spain."

Any concerns after winning the world title? De la Fuente explained: "The only thing that worries me is the players' health and being able to count on them. As soon as the final match ended, within two or three minutes, one of the players came to me and said: what is left for us to win? I answered him: the England match on 26 September."

He added: "This team does not stop. Winning the World Cup is not enough for us and we have to be better, and what we have achieved is not enough to win the next match, and I have no doubt or worry other than everyone being ready and healthy."

Eight of his champions cannot receive their honour after Barcelona's refusal. De la Fuente said: "I feel sad because this honour does not happen often, but they celebrate a great deal because they are appreciated wherever they go, and if you are not honoured in your own home you will be honoured somewhere else."



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