De Klassieker: Ajax Vs Feyenoord - A rivalry that transcends football

Ajax and Feyenoord are two of the most successful clubs in Dutch football.

The rivalry between the two sides dates back 101 years and is one of the fiercest in world football. The Dutch giants have produced several memorable matches over the years and the fixture is indeed a 'classic' encounter in its truest sense.

All you need to know about De Klassieker

De Klassieker or 'The Classic' was first played on October 1, 1921, in a first division game. The match ended in a 2-2 draw.

The rivalry between the two clubs stems from the inter-city rivalry between Amsterdam from where Ajax hails and Rotterdam which is the base of Feyenoord. Amsterdam and Rotterdam were the first two Dutch cities to receive their city rights in the 13th century. Being clubs represeting two prominent cities, naturally a rivalry took shape.

Till date, 199 competitive matches have taken place between the two clubs with Ajax leading the head-to-head record with 92 wins while Feyenoord have won 59 games. 48 matches ended in a draw.

Former Ajax and Netherlands star Sjaak Swart is the all-time highest goalscorer in De Klassieker with 18 goals to his name. He is followed by Feyenoord forward Cor van der Gijp who has 14 goals. Dutch legend Johan Cruyff scored nine goals in this iconic tie, eight for Ajax and one for Feyenoord.

Most successful club in De Klassieker

De Godenzonen are more successful than their rivals when it comes to winning the Dutch Eredivisie. While Ajax have bagged 35 league titles, Feyenoord have won it 15 times.

Ajax have also won the Champions League on four occasions. Feyenoord, on the other hand, have only one European title to their name. Overall, Ajax have won 74 major trophies, their rivals have won 36 major trophies.

Iconic players who played in De Klassieker

There is a long list of superstars who have appeared in De Klassieker. Iconic players such as Johan Cruyff, Ronald Koeman, Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Dirk Kuyt, Edwin van der Sar, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Dennis Bergkamp, Luis Suarez, Robin van Persie, Frank De Boer and several others.

There are also players who have played for both the clubs namely, Johan Cruyff, Ronald Koeman, Johnny Repp, Henk Groot and many others.

How to reach Amsterdam and Rotterdam from India, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, and Australia?

There are no direct flights available to Amsterdam or Rotterdam from any of the Indian cities. The carriers who travel between Indian cities and the two Dutch cities are Emirates, Turkish Airlines, Lufthansa and Finnair.

There is one direct flight from Singapore. KLM Airlines travel directly from Singapore to Amsterdam and Rotterdam. The other flights which travel are Etihad, Malaysian Airlines and Turkish Airlines.

In Malaysia, Etihad Airways, Emirates and Qatar Airways travel between Kuala Lumpur and Amsterdam/Rotterdam. There are no non-stop flights available.

In the Philippines, there are no direct flights to Amsterdam or Rotterdam. Carriers who operate in the country are Saudia Airlines, Emirates and Etihad.

Fans in Australia can travel to Amsterdam and Rotterdam from five cities, Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane and Adelaide. There are no nonstop flights from Australia. There are multiple carriers that operate in Australia namely, United Lufthansa, Etihad Airways and Emirates.